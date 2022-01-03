Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)

In today’s recent session, 1.92 million shares of the Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.43, and it changed around $1.36 or 13.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.32B. BTU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.83, offering almost -73.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.57% since then. We note from Peabody Energy Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.43 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.33 on Friday, 12/31/21 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 317.84% year-to-date, but still down -4.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is 6.22% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 173.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 229.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Peabody Energy Corporation to make $798.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $737.2 million and $667.25 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 46.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.10%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 02 and February 07.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares, and 69.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.27%. Peabody Energy Corporation stock is held by 204 institutions, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 21.29% of the shares, which is about 27.12 million shares worth $401.18 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 4.70% or 5.99 million shares worth $88.65 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.37 million shares worth $64.69 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $35.93 million, which represents about 1.91% of the total shares outstanding.