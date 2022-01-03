Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC)

In the last trading session, 3.83 million shares of the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) were traded, and its beta was -0.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.70, and it changed around $0.28 or 6.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $115.53M. ENSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.99, offering almost -410.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.4% since then. We note from Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.77 million.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.12 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.2%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.20% year-to-date, but still down -8.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is 219.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39270.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -17.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENSC is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 14.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.95% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares, and 14.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.25%.