Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)

Applied UV Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AUVI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied UV Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.19 for the current quarter.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) trade information

Instantly AUVI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 17.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.20 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.18% year-to-date, but still down -45.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) is -45.34% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AUVI is forecast to be at a low of $17.75 and a high of $17.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -458.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -458.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -54.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 116.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Applied UV Inc. to make $4.74 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.24 million and $2.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 275.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 104.90%.

AUVI Dividends

Applied UV Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.64% of Applied UV Inc. shares, and 2.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.27%. Applied UV Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 1.44% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $1.04 million.

Advisor Group, Inc., with 0.36% or 36406.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 86071.0 shares worth $0.61 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 59088.0 shares worth around $0.42 million, which represents about 0.58% of the total shares outstanding.