Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 8.19 million shares of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.37, and it changed around -$0.32 or -3.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.40B. YMM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.80, offering almost -172.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.02% since then. We note from Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YMM as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Instantly YMM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.97 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is -29.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $139.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YMM is forecast to be at a low of $124.44 and a high of $153.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1730.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1386.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.16 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. to make $184.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, and 25.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.98%. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock is held by 99 institutions, with Krane Funds Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.38% of the shares, which is about 22.18 million shares worth $340.04 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.82% or 16.96 million shares worth $345.59 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 12.23 million shares worth $196.62 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 2.29 million shares worth around $46.76 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.