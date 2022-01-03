Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 7.37%

In today’s recent session, 3.06 million shares of the Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.56, and it changed around $0.83 or 5.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.62B. FSR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.96, offering almost -93.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.97% since then. We note from Fisker Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.15 million.

Fisker Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended FSR as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fisker Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Instantly FSR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.00 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.37% year-to-date, but still down -8.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) is -20.44% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FSR is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -141.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FSR Dividends

Fisker Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 29 and August 02.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Fisker Inc. shares, and 43.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.34%. Fisker Inc. stock is held by 265 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 8.25% of the shares, which is about 13.51 million shares worth $260.47 million.

Moore Capital Management, LP, with 6.81% or 11.15 million shares worth $215.06 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.14 million shares worth $79.77 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $50.99 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.