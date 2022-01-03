Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.50, and it changed around $0.19 or 4.40% from the last close. WAVE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.00, offering almost -566.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.78% since then. We note from Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 14.44K.

Instantly WAVE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.13 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.27% year-to-date, but still down -16.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) is -31.61% down in the 30-day period.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.47% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) shares, and 2.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.97%. Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock is held by 4 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.70% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $1.02 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 0.01% or 300.0 shares worth $2043.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.