E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: ETWO) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.31, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.27B. ETWO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.58, offering almost -28.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.97% since then. We note from E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ETWO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) trade information

Instantly ETWO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.49% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 3.87% year-to-date, but still up 3.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) is -4.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETWO is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.94% from its current level to reach the projected low.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings Inc. to make $93.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021.

ETWO Dividends

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.41% of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, and 94.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.73%. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is held by 100 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 23.89% of the shares, which is about 44.68 million shares worth $445.02 million.

Elliott Investment Management L.P., with 13.46% or 25.17 million shares worth $250.7 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Baron Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.5 million shares worth $54.78 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.67 million shares worth around $26.59 million, which represents about 1.43% of the total shares outstanding.