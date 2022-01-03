DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $148.78, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.61B. DASH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $257.25, offering almost -72.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.13, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.98% since then. We note from DoorDash Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

DoorDash Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DoorDash Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.26 for the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 157.46 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.31% year-to-date, but still down -3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is -7.87% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $235.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DASH is forecast to be at a low of $175.00 and a high of $280.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.2% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 41.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 68.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect DoorDash Inc. to make $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $970 million and $1.08 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.60%.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of DoorDash Inc. shares, and 91.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.28%. DoorDash Inc. stock is held by 488 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 13.98% of the shares, which is about 43.57 million shares worth $8.98 billion.

SC US (TTGP) Ltd, with 12.64% or 39.4 million shares worth $8.12 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.63 million shares worth $1.16 billion, making up 1.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. held roughly 4.4 million shares worth around $907.01 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.