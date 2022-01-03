Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.0 million shares of the Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have been traded, and its beta is -0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.88, and it changed around -$0.53 or -6.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $249.36M. DOGZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.43, offering almost -6.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 83.5% since then. We note from Dogness (International) Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.22 million.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.60 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.37%. The company’s shares are currently up 298.58% year-to-date, but still up 9.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is 92.89% up in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.20%.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 29.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares, and 5.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.79%. Dogness (International) Corporation stock is held by 11 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 39670.0 shares worth $0.11 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.16% or 32471.0 shares worth $91243.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 27842.0 shares worth $0.11 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF held roughly 2724.0 shares worth around $10569.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.