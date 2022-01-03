CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $226.90M. CTIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.13, offering almost -66.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.34% since then. We note from CTI BioPharma Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.84 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CTIC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.25 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Instantly CTIC has showed a red trend with a performance of 0.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.54 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.98% year-to-date, but still up 2.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is 51.22% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CTIC is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -504.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -61.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter.

6 analysts expect CTI BioPharma Corp. to make $13.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.30%.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares, and 51.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.72%. CTI BioPharma Corp. stock is held by 71 institutions, with BVF Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 8.93 million shares worth $26.34 million.

Stonepine Capital Management, LLC, with 8.24% or 7.96 million shares worth $23.49 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.57 million shares worth $7.59 million, making up 2.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $2.64 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.