Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) were traded, and its beta was 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.62, and it changed around $0.02 or 2.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $75.12M. CRBP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.00, offering almost -545.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.84% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CRBP as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7029 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.74% year-to-date, but still down -12.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) is -23.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.99, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRBP is forecast to be at a low of $0.96 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -383.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -43.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $650k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. to make $780k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.23 million and $658k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -47.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -38.20%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.42% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.66%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock is held by 107 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 11.26% of the shares, which is about 14.1 million shares worth $14.38 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.37% or 5.47 million shares worth $5.58 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 14.1 million shares worth $14.38 million, making up 11.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.52 million shares worth around $3.59 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.