ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 21.09 million shares of the ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.11, and it changed around -$0.11 or -3.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.94B. WISH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.85, offering almost -956.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.47% since then. We note from ContextLogic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 30.06 million.

ContextLogic Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended WISH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. ContextLogic Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Instantly WISH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.54 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -82.95% year-to-date, but still down -13.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) is -7.16% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WISH is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -285.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $361.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. to make $463.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -41.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.80%. ContextLogic Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -447.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 56.00% per year for the next five years.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.89% of ContextLogic Inc. shares, and 92.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.68%. ContextLogic Inc. stock is held by 147 institutions, with Galileo (PTC) Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 20.55% of the shares, which is about 103.77 million shares worth $1.64 billion.

Formation8 GP, LLC, with 12.55% or 63.39 million shares worth $1.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Columbia Acorn Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 3.94 million shares worth $62.21 million, making up 0.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Acorn Fund held roughly 1.97 million shares worth around $31.17 million, which represents about 0.39% of the total shares outstanding.