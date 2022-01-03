Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) were traded, and its beta was 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.85M. CEMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.75, offering almost -667.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.26% since then. We note from Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CEMI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.22 for the current quarter.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) trade information

Instantly CEMI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.00% year-to-date, but still down -34.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) is -40.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEMI is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -601.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -601.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Chembio Diagnostics Inc. to make $13.19 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.27 million and $10.23 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 29.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -40.00%. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -65.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

CEMI Dividends

Chembio Diagnostics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.94% of Chembio Diagnostics Inc. shares, and 16.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.55%. Chembio Diagnostics Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 2.99% of the shares, which is about 0.86 million shares worth $2.54 million.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC, with 2.46% or 0.7 million shares worth $2.09 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $1.62 million, making up 1.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $0.86 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.