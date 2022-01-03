Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX: CANF) Shares Could Drop Up To -539.53%

In the last trading session, 1.35 million shares of the Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.18M. CANF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.39, offering almost -240.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.13% since then. We note from Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.77 million.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CANF as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) trade information

Instantly CANF has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.24%. The company’s shares are currently down -27.53% year-to-date, but still down -5.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF) is 18.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.08, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 78.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CANF is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $8.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -539.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -287.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -16.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. to make $150k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $204k and $211k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.90%.

CANF Dividends

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (AMEX:CANF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.07% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares, and 12.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.54%. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Cetera Advisor Networks LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.93% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.4 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.46% or 79873.0 shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.