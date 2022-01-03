Can Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around -$0.02 or -5.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.83M. DUO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -1985.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.38% since then. We note from Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5312 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.83% year-to-date, but still down -10.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is -32.40% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DUO is forecast to be at a low of $12.75 and a high of $12.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2612.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2612.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 428.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 640.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 186.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $138.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fangdd Network Group Ltd. to make $168.26 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.00%.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 26.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.08% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares, and 0.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.65%. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Marshall Wace LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.25% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $0.88 million.

Penserra Capital Management LLC, with 0.17% or 94536.0 shares worth $0.59 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 82587.0 shares worth $0.58 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 21367.0 shares worth around $66665.0, which represents about 0.04% of the total shares outstanding.