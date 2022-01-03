Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 6.41 million shares of the Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.44, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.02B. BHG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.93, offering almost -421.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.76% since then. We note from Bright Health Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Instantly BHG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.79 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -79.33% year-to-date, but still down -8.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) is 2.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Bright Health Group Inc. to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.81% of Bright Health Group Inc. shares, and 65.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.12%. Bright Health Group Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 34.73% of the shares, which is about 218.21 million shares worth $1.78 billion.

Deer IX & Co. Ltd., with 10.29% or 64.65 million shares worth $527.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $38.55 million, making up 0.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 3.92 million shares worth around $31.97 million, which represents about 0.62% of the total shares outstanding.