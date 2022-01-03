Bit Digital Inc.’s (NASDAQ: BTBT) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 2.04 million shares of the Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were traded, and its beta was 7.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.08, and it changed around -$0.18 or -2.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.85M. BTBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.00, offering almost -442.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.7% since then. We note from Bit Digital Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.41 million.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) trade information

Instantly BTBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.52 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.25% year-to-date, but still down -15.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) is -35.46% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BTBT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -130.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.40%.

BTBT Dividends

Bit Digital Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.38% of Bit Digital Inc. shares, and 19.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.29%. Bit Digital Inc. stock is held by 74 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 0.98 million shares worth $6.7 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.24% or 0.68 million shares worth $4.66 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $5.99 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF held roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $3.96 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.