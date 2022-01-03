Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 3.0 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.51, and it changed around -$0.35 or -3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. BKKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.80, offering almost -496.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.99% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.72 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.52 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.58% year-to-date, but still down -14.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is -39.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKKT is forecast to be at a low of $13.50 and a high of $13.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.31% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, and 30.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.62%. Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock is held by 68 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.11% of the shares, which is about 3.49 million shares worth $35.32 million.

Azora Capital LP, with 3.03% or 1.73 million shares worth $17.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.6 million shares worth $16.15 million, making up 2.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $12.35 million, which represents about 2.14% of the total shares outstanding.