Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) have been traded, and its beta is 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around $0.15 or 9.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $193.32M. ATOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -460.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.71% since then. We note from Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATOS as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Instantly ATOS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 68.42% year-to-date, but still down -11.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is -22.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATOS is forecast to be at a low of $8.75 and a high of $8.75. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -400.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 88.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.50% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.40%.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 31.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.44%. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 7.07% of the shares, which is about 8.95 million shares worth $56.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.55% or 5.76 million shares worth $36.42 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 3.33 million shares worth $21.02 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.7 million shares worth around $8.8 million, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.