Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 7.53 million shares of the Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.70, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.06B. ABEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.83, offering almost -41.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.44% since then. We note from Ambev S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 23.64 million.

Ambev S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended ABEV as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ambev S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.80 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.70% year-to-date, but still up 2.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 4.93% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABEV is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -85.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ambev S.A. to make $3.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.33 billion and $3.44 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.83%. Ambev S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 0.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 7.40% per year for the next five years.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. shares, and 9.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.82%. Ambev S.A. stock is held by 380 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.49% of the shares, which is about 234.79 million shares worth $643.34 million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 1.21% or 190.28 million shares worth $521.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 103.31 million shares worth $288.23 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held roughly 75.46 million shares worth around $209.77 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.