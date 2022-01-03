Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 4.64 million shares of the Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.79, and it changed around -$0.28 or -2.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $435.07M. ALLK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $157.98, offering almost -1513.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.79% since then. We note from Allakos Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Allakos Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ALLK as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Allakos Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.12 for the current quarter.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Instantly ALLK has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.73 on Friday, 12/31/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -93.01% year-to-date, but still down -6.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) is -87.70% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLK is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $197.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1912.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -30.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.20% in the next quarter.

Allakos Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -64.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.50% per year for the next five years.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.36% of Allakos Inc. shares, and 99.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.41%. Allakos Inc. stock is held by 252 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2021, it held 12.15% of the shares, which is about 6.56 million shares worth $560.22 million.

Capital Research Global Investors, with 10.62% or 5.74 million shares worth $489.74 million as of Jun 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 4.64 million shares worth $395.9 million, making up 8.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.86 million shares worth around $443.17 million, which represents about 7.15% of the total shares outstanding.