Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -68.71% YTD
Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -68.71% YTD

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.61, to imply an increase of 13.03% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The WINT share’s 52-week high remains $6.33, putting it -293.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $43.99M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 308.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WINT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.29.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

After registering a 13.03% upside in the last session, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7200 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 13.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.58%, and 0.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.71%. Short interest in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) saw shorts transact 0.85 million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.25, implying an increase of 80.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WINT has been trading -427.95% off suggested target high and -396.89% from its likely low.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Windtree Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shares are -26.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -23.08% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.30% this quarter before jumping 34.90% for the next one.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Windtree Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 39.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.89% of the shares at 9.74% float percentage. In total, 5.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.67 million shares (or 4.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 0.17 million shares, or about 1.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 3.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 0.27 million.

