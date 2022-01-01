Why Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) Is Worth Including On Your Watchlist

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $381.29, to imply a decrease of -1.06% or -$4.07 in intraday trading. The TEAM share’s 52-week high remains $483.13, putting it -26.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $198.80. The company has a valuation of $96.41B, with an average of 1.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside in the last session, Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 399.10 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -1.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.71%, and 6.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.04%. Short interest in Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) saw shorts transact 2.3 million shares and set a 2.15 days time to cover.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Atlassian Corporation Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares are 45.13% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.86% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 18.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $582.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $618.56 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 38.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -94.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Atlassian Corporation Plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Atlassian Corporation Plc insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.22% of the shares at 87.71% float percentage. In total, 87.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.71 million shares (or 11.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 7.49 million shares, or about 5.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.92 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 4.2 million shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.08 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.53 million, or 2.57% of the shares, all valued at about 1.38 billion.