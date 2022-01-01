What Could Change After Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) Gains 63.32% From The High-Point?

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.76, to imply a decrease of -0.14% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The GPRE share’s 52-week high remains $44.27, putting it -27.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.75. The company has a valuation of $1.86B, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 828.93K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GPRE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) trade information

After registering a -0.14% downside in the last session, Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.14 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.82%, and -7.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 163.93%. Short interest in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) saw shorts transact 9.77 million shares and set a 8.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.45, implying an increase of 29.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPRE has been trading -72.61% off suggested target high and -20.83% from its likely low.

Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Green Plains Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) shares are 3.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 68.79% against 27.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 82.00% this quarter before jumping 114.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $661.23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $640.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $424.06 million and $478.76 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 55.90% before jumping 33.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -53.25% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 1.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

GPRE Dividends

Green Plains Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Green Plains Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s Major holders

Green Plains Inc. insiders hold 3.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.87% of the shares at 111.24% float percentage. In total, 106.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.82 million shares (or 14.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $229.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 3.25 million shares, or about 6.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $109.21 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.74 million shares. This is just over 5.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $89.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.23 million, or 4.63% of the shares, all valued at about 78.9 million.