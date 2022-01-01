Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) Has Dropped -62.10% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.71, to imply a decrease of -5.24% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The VYGR share’s 52-week high remains $9.15, putting it -237.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.46. The company has a valuation of $101.08M, with average of 5.75 million shares over the past 3 months.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) trade information

After registering a -5.24% downside in the last session, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.95 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -5.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.51%, and -6.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.10%.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Voyager Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) shares are -34.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -321.43% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -131.30% this quarter before falling -65.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -94.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.84 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.91 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $117.84 million and $6.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -98.40% before dropping -70.80% in the following quarter.

VYGR Dividends

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)’s Major holders

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 13.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.64% of the shares at 80.84% float percentage. In total, 69.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TRV GP III, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.39 million shares (or 16.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Armistice Capital, LLC with 3.72 million shares, or about 9.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $15.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.98 million shares. This is just over 2.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.46 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 1.44 million.