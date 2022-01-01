Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.20, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The VCYT share’s 52-week high remains $86.03, putting it -108.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.87. The company has a valuation of $3.15B, with average of 537.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VCYT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the last session, Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.81 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.75%, and 8.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.86, implying an increase of 36.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VCYT has been trading -130.58% off suggested target high and -9.22% from its likely low.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Veracyte Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) shares are 4.30% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -74.24% against 17.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 73.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $53.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.05 million.

VCYT Dividends

Veracyte Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Veracyte Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s Major holders

Veracyte Inc. insiders hold 0.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.95% of the shares at 100.93% float percentage. In total, 99.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.69 million shares (or 9.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $267.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.37 million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $254.72 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Artisan Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3.39 million shares. This is just over 4.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $135.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.82 million, or 3.97% of the shares, all valued at about 151.35 million.