uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.59, to imply an increase of 29.22% or $1.49 in intraday trading. The UCL share’s 52-week high remains $14.20, putting it -115.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.93. The company has a valuation of $171.74M, with average of 146.96K shares over the past 3 months.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

After registering a 29.22% upside in the last session, uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.97 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 29.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 99.70%, and 147.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.48%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.00, implying an increase of 71.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UCL has been trading -249.01% off suggested target high and -249.01% from its likely low.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing uCloudlink Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) shares are -35.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.18% against 18.10%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $19.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.4 million.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 16 and August 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. uCloudlink Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

uCloudlink Group Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.18% of the shares at 0.18% float percentage. In total, 0.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12317.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 11527.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.12 million.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4076.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27349.0