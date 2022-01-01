Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Friday’s Performance: Up 20.61% From The Lows, Now What?

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.62. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.59, to imply a decrease of -2.71% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The TKC share’s 52-week high remains $6.10, putting it -69.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.85. The company has a valuation of $2.94B, with average of 922.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TKC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) trade information

After registering a -2.71% downside in the last session, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.02 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.95%, and -2.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.40%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.77, implying an increase of 24.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.88 and $6.44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TKC has been trading -79.39% off suggested target high and 19.78% from its likely low.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) shares are -23.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 11.11% against 12.20%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 71.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.20% annually.

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.35, with the share yield ticking at 9.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s Major holders

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.58% of the shares at 3.58% float percentage. In total, 3.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 10.78 million shares (or 1.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 4.94 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $23.09 million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 4.45 million shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 4.72 million.