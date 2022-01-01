Trio-Tech International (AMEX: TRT) Spiked 7.10% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.43, to imply an increase of 14.20% or $1.67 in intraday trading. The TRT share’s 52-week high remains $13.73, putting it -2.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.82. The company has a valuation of $53.72M, with an average of 0.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 718.42K shares over the past 3 months.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) trade information

After registering a 14.20% upside in the last session, Trio-Tech International (TRT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.64 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 14.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.10%, and 59.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 239.01%. Short interest in Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT) saw shorts transact 4810.0 shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Trio-Tech International (TRT) estimates and forecasts

TRT Dividends

Trio-Tech International has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trio-Tech International has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trio-Tech International (AMEX:TRT)’s Major holders

Trio-Tech International insiders hold 41.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.03% of the shares at 23.89% float percentage. In total, 14.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.26 million shares (or 6.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 97450.0 shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.41 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trio-Tech International (TRT) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 60696.0 shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49069.0, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.