This Is A Time To Build A Position In BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.05, to imply a decrease of -0.49% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BLU share’s 52-week high remains $9.84, putting it -22.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.60. The company has a valuation of $839.78M, with an average of 1.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

After registering a -0.49% downside in the last session, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.32 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.03%, and 40.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 163.07%. Short interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw shorts transact 3.02 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.69, implying an increase of 48.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.20 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLU has been trading -148.45% off suggested target high and -39.13% from its likely low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BELLUS Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares are 154.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -70.37% against 7.70%.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BELLUS Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders hold 9.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.91% of the shares at 79.39% float percentage. In total, 71.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 6.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Artal Group S.A. with 4.75 million shares, or about 6.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $14.77 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF holds roughly 70040.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 38028.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.