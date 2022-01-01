There Has Been A -1.84% Decline For Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO). So What’s Next?

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.20. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.68, to imply a decrease of -1.84% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The ZUO share’s 52-week high remains $23.25, putting it -24.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.78. The company has a valuation of $2.37B, with average of 924.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Zuora Inc. (ZUO), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ZUO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

After registering a -1.84% downside in the last session, Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.90 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -1.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.26%, and 1.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.10%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.67, implying an increase of 21.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ZUO has been trading -44.54% off suggested target high and -7.07% from its likely low.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Zuora Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Zuora Inc. (ZUO) shares are 7.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.22% against -0.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $86.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $87.97 million.

ZUO Dividends

Zuora Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Zuora Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Zuora Inc. insiders hold 0.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.27% of the shares at 76.88% float percentage. In total, 76.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.26 million shares (or 9.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $186.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 7.88 million shares, or about 6.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $130.57 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Zuora Inc. (ZUO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.18 million shares. This is just over 2.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.78 million, or 2.41% of the shares, all valued at about 46.08 million.