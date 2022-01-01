Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) -111.76% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.55, to imply a decrease of -16.12% or -$0.49 in intraday trading. The STRR share’s 52-week high remains $5.40, putting it -111.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $13.11M, with average of 156.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give STRR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.13.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) trade information

After registering a -16.12% downside in the last session, Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) has traded red over the past five days. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.21%, and 6.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.63, implying an increase of 61.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, STRR has been trading -213.73% off suggested target high and -105.88% from its likely low.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Star Equity Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) shares are -13.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.46% against 32.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 168.40% this quarter before jumping 141.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $27.47 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.77 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.35 million and $23.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.50% before jumping 20.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -16.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -20.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.00% annually.

STRR Dividends

Star Equity Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Star Equity Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR)’s Major holders

Star Equity Holdings Inc. insiders hold 21.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.63% of the shares at 12.32% float percentage. In total, 9.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 78542.0 shares, or about 1.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.21 million.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 0.19 million shares. This is just over 3.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 78142.0, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.