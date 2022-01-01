Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) Stocks Fall -76.91% YTD; What Next For It?

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s traded shares stood at 0.93 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply a decrease of -1.69% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SLDB share’s 52-week high remains $11.58, putting it -561.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.59. The company has a valuation of $195.07M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SLDB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.2.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

After registering a -1.69% downside in the last session, Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9300 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.38%, and 2.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.91%. Short interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw shorts transact 6.9 million shares and set a 6.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.92, implying an increase of 80.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLDB has been trading -871.43% off suggested target high and -14.29% from its likely low.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Solid Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares are -51.92% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 56.63% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.50% this quarter before jumping 29.00% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.42 million.

SLDB Dividends

Solid Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Solid Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 12.74% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.92% of the shares at 85.86% float percentage. In total, 74.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 13.41 million shares (or 12.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $49.09 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 12.37 million shares, or about 11.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $45.27 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.96 million shares. This is just over 1.77% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.37 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 3.29 million.