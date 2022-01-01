Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Has Recovered 42.46% So Far, But Another -66.27% Loss Is Possible.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.08, to imply a decrease of -5.26% or -$0.56 in intraday trading. The ROIV share’s 52-week high remains $16.76, putting it -66.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 42.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.80. The company has a valuation of $6.84B, with an average of 1.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 813.26K shares over the past 3 months.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

After registering a -5.26% downside in the last session, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.20 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -5.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.72%, and 13.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.88%. Short interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) saw shorts transact 1.15 million shares and set a 2.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.67, implying an increase of 26.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROIV has been trading -58.73% off suggested target high and -9.13% from its likely low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Roivant Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 53.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.06% of the shares at 77.43% float percentage. In total, 36.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.88 million.