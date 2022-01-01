Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 372.22% Year-To-Date

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.60, to imply an increase of 4.86% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The METC share’s 52-week high remains $19.99, putting it -46.99% down since that peak but still an impressive 79.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.76. The company has a valuation of $595.68M, with average of 484.21K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give METC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) trade information

After registering a 4.86% upside in the last session, Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.71 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 4.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.17%, and 12.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 372.22%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.33, implying an increase of 21.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, METC has been trading -47.06% off suggested target high and -2.94% from its likely low.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 363.60% this quarter before jumping 381.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $72.85 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.08 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.33 million and $51.15 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 95.20% before jumping 54.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -118.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.23% annually.

METC Dividends

Ramaco Resources Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ramaco Resources Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.23, with the share yield ticking at 1.67% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ramaco Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)’s Major holders

Ramaco Resources Inc. insiders hold 17.40% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.08% of the shares at 78.79% float percentage. In total, 65.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yorktown Energy Partners IX, L.P. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.46 million shares (or 25.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ECP ControlCo, LLC with 5.63 million shares, or about 12.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $30.8 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ramaco Resources Inc. (METC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.23 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.15 million, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 0.81 million.