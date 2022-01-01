PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) Dropped -3.87 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.75, to imply a decrease of -3.79% or -$1.37 in intraday trading. The PD share’s 52-week high remains $58.36, putting it -67.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.15. The company has a valuation of $3.00B, with average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PagerDuty Inc. (PD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

After registering a -3.79% downside in the last session, PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.84 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -3.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.87%, and 8.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.11, implying an increase of 35.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $66.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PD has been trading -89.93% off suggested target high and -29.5% from its likely low.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PagerDuty Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PagerDuty Inc. (PD) shares are -17.67% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -41.67% against -0.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $70.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.67 million.

PD Dividends

PagerDuty Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 15 and March 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PagerDuty Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

PagerDuty Inc. insiders hold 13.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.12% of the shares at 99.53% float percentage. In total, 86.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 11.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $414.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 8.63 million shares, or about 10.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $357.45 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PagerDuty Inc. (PD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6.85 million shares. This is just over 7.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $286.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.11 million, or 3.62% of the shares, all valued at about 129.84 million.