Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Could See A -131.87% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.20, to imply a decrease of -2.73% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The OLK share’s 52-week high remains $42.20, putting it -131.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.52. The company has a valuation of $2.17B, with average of 260.40K shares over the past 3 months.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

After registering a -2.73% downside in the last session, Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.38 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -2.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.00%, and -7.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -49.44%.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) estimates and forecasts

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) has its next earnings report out on May 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Olink Holding AB (publ) insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.84% of the shares at 17.84% float percentage. In total, 17.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.82 million shares (or 3.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $137.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.69 million shares, or about 3.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $132.72 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 0.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.0 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 36.0 million.