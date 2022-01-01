Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) Fell -985.96% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 0.88% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NUWE share’s 52-week high remains $12.38, putting it -985.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.07. The company has a valuation of $12.41M, with an average of 0.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 360.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

After registering a 0.88% upside in the last session, Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2400 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 0.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.32%, and -21.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.64%. Short interest in Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) saw shorts transact 0.12 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuwellis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares are -71.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 74.88% against 17.00%.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuwellis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Nuwellis Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.22% of the shares at 26.26% float percentage. In total, 26.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIGH Capital Management LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.76 million shares (or 7.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 0.43 million shares, or about 4.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 1.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49514.0, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 0.11 million.