Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.04, to imply a decrease of -1.78% or -$0.87 in intraday trading. The RCII share’s 52-week high remains $67.76, putting it -41.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.99. The company has a valuation of $3.25B, with an average of 1.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 844.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) trade information

After registering a -1.78% downside in the last session, Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 50.88 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -1.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.21%, and 10.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.46%. Short interest in Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) saw shorts transact 1.49 million shares and set a 2.75 days time to cover.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rent-A-Center Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) shares are -10.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.39% against 8.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.80% this quarter before jumping 68.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.19 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.22 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $702.11 million and $716.49 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 68.90% before jumping 70.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 20.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.30% annually.

RCII Dividends

Rent-A-Center Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rent-A-Center Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.24, with the share yield ticking at 2.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Major holders

Rent-A-Center Inc. insiders hold 1.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.29% of the shares at 78.17% float percentage. In total, 77.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.09 million shares (or 12.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $466.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.97 million shares, or about 10.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $401.94 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3.29 million shares. This is just over 4.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $203.16 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 105.15 million.