Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.74, to imply an increase of 2.52% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The LYEL share’s 52-week high remains $19.84, putting it -156.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.90. The company has a valuation of $1.70B, with an average of 1.51 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 494.24K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LYEL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) trade information

After registering a 2.52% upside in the last session, Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.25 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 2.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.72%, and -17.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.17%. Short interest in Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) saw shorts transact 3.87 million shares and set a 7.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.00, implying an increase of 70.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LYEL has been trading -300.52% off suggested target high and -184.24% from its likely low.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $2.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.35 million.

LYEL Dividends

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s Major holders

Lyell Immunopharma Inc. insiders hold 16.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.08% of the shares at 37.11% float percentage. In total, 31.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by MWG Management Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 20.33 million shares (or 8.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $330.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Apoletto Ltd. with 15.17 million shares, or about 6.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $246.32 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lyell Immunopharma Inc. (LYEL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.21 million shares. This is just over 0.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.21 million, or 0.50% of the shares, all valued at about 19.59 million.