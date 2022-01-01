Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $100.02, to imply a decrease of -0.21% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The GH share’s 52-week high remains $181.07, putting it -81.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $85.41. The company has a valuation of $10.38B, with average of 1.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) trade information

After registering a -0.21% downside in the last session, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 102.04 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.61%, and 2.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.39%.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Guardant Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares are -19.53% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.92% against 7.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -23.10% this quarter before falling -2.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $93.96 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.57 million and $78.32 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 26.00% before jumping 32.40% in the following quarter.

GH Dividends

Guardant Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Guardant Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)’s Major holders

Guardant Health Inc. insiders hold 4.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.74% of the shares at 94.96% float percentage. In total, 90.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.63 million shares (or 8.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.07 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.64 million shares, or about 5.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $700.33 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Guardant Health Inc. (GH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4.25 million shares. This is just over 4.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $531.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.71 million, or 2.68% of the shares, all valued at about 336.72 million.