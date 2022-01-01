Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $93.39, to imply an increase of 0.26% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The NTRA share’s 52-week high remains $129.09, putting it -38.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $82.63. The company has a valuation of $8.84B, with average of 661.65K shares over the past 3 months.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

After registering a 0.26% upside in the last session, Natera Inc. (NTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 95.51 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.44%, and 4.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.16%.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Natera Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares are -20.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -75.70% against 20.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -73.60% this quarter before falling -34.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $150.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $166.51 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $98.14 million and $112.38 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.70% before jumping 48.20% in the following quarter.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Natera Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Natera Inc. insiders hold 3.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 98.24% of the shares at 101.80% float percentage. In total, 98.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.85 million shares (or 8.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $874.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.97 million shares, or about 7.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $776.26 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 2.35 million shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $268.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.23 million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about 253.52 million.