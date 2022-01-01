N-able Inc. (NYSE: NABL) Down -30.62% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.10, to imply a decrease of -0.89% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The NABL share’s 52-week high remains $16.00, putting it -44.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.32. The company has a valuation of $1.93B, with average of 565.19K shares over the past 3 months.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL) trade information

After registering a -0.89% downside in the last session, N-able Inc. (NABL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.96 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.29%, and 2.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.62%.

N-able Inc. (NABL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $86.77 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $88.58 million.

NABL Dividends

N-able Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. N-able Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

N-able Inc. (NYSE:NABL)’s Major holders

N-able Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.36% of the shares at 75.44% float percentage. In total, 75.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State of Alaska, Department of Revenue. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 0.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.89 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the N-able Inc. (NABL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF holds roughly 3.58 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.78 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 24.5 million.