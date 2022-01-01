My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Down -64.18% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply a decrease of -3.07% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MYSZ share’s 52-week high remains $2.97, putting it -494.0% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $7.59M, with an average of 0.79 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for My Size Inc. (MYSZ), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MYSZ a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

After registering a -3.07% downside in the last session, My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6401 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -3.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -22.07%, and -28.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.18%. Short interest in My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw shorts transact 1.22 million shares and set a 0.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.00, implying an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MYSZ has been trading -300.0% off suggested target high and -300.0% from its likely low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing My Size Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. My Size Inc. (MYSZ) shares are -66.78% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 9.01% against -0.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $257.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2008, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $272.71 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $216.51 million and $241.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.00% before jumping 12.70% in the following quarter.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. My Size Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

My Size Inc. insiders hold 28.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.85% of the shares at 22.25% float percentage. In total, 15.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Truist Financial Corp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 2.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 38806.0 shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $53164.0.