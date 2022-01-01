Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) Has Advanced 167.28% In 2022; Is The Share Price Attractive Enough At $27.00?

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.87, to imply a decrease of -0.37% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The MGY share’s 52-week high remains $22.09, putting it -17.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.04. The company has a valuation of $4.39B, with average of 1.93 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MGY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.6.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the last session, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.96 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.75%, and 4.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 167.28%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.23, implying an increase of 18.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGY has been trading -43.08% off suggested target high and 4.61% from its likely low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares are 18.23% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 11,950.00% against -16.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 900.00% this quarter before jumping 293.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 88.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $272.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $274.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $126.44 million and $149.24 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 115.20% before jumping 83.80% in the following quarter.

MGY Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.85% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation insiders hold 5.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.12% of the shares at 112.68% float percentage. In total, 106.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EnerVest Limited. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 23.0 million shares (or 13.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $359.56 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.59 million shares, or about 10.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $290.58 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4.47 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.11 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 64.24 million.