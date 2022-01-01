Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Down -46.74% YTD

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.37, to imply a decrease of -0.93% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The LTRY share’s 52-week high remains $17.50, putting it -174.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.61. The company has a valuation of $318.95M, with an average of 1.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 852.91K shares over the past 3 months.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

After registering a -0.93% downside in the last session, Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.88 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -0.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.50%, and -2.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.74%. Short interest in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) saw shorts transact 0.9 million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lottery.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Lottery.com Inc. insiders hold 39.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.65% of the shares at 4.34% float percentage. In total, 2.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Royce & Associates LP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.82 million shares (or 1.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 0.19 million shares, or about 0.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $2.26 million.

We also have Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.28% of the shares, all valued at about 1.61 million.