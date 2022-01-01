Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) Shares Fall By -8.53 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.43, to imply a decrease of -1.72% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The LLNW share’s 52-week high remains $5.61, putting it -63.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.30. The company has a valuation of $458.97M, with average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LLNW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) trade information

After registering a -1.72% downside in the last session, Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.85 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -1.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.53%, and 26.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -14.04%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying an increase of 14.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LLNW has been trading -45.77% off suggested target high and 27.11% from its likely low.

Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Limelight Networks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) shares are 10.65% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,400.00% against 6.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $55.31 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $59.24 million and $55.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -6.60% before jumping 12.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -14.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

LLNW Dividends

Limelight Networks Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Limelight Networks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s Major holders

Limelight Networks Inc. insiders hold 4.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.55% of the shares at 58.35% float percentage. In total, 55.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 7.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.25 million shares, or about 4.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $19.68 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 5.17 million shares. This is just over 4.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.52 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 11.1 million.