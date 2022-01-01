JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -52.73% Year-To-Date

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.70, to imply a decrease of -4.29% or -$1.33 in intraday trading. The FROG share’s 52-week high remains $71.78, putting it -141.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.65. The company has a valuation of $2.81B, with an average of 0.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 928.24K shares over the past 3 months.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) trade information

After registering a -4.29% downside in the last session, JFrog Ltd. (FROG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 31.70 this Friday, 12/31/21, dropping -4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.95%, and -1.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.73%. Short interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) saw shorts transact 4.84 million shares and set a 4.03 days time to cover.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing JFrog Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares are -35.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -82.61% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -160.00% this quarter before falling -250.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $52.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38.89 million and $42.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.00% before jumping 34.60% in the following quarter.

FROG Dividends

JFrog Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. JFrog Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Major holders

JFrog Ltd. insiders hold 33.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.08% of the shares at 90.72% float percentage. In total, 60.08% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sapphire Ventures, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.1 million shares (or 8.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $359.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Scale Management, LLC with 5.7 million shares, or about 6.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $357.95 million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port and Artisan Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port holds roughly 2.05 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $90.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 43.57 million.