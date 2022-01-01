It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) At $15.87.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.87, to imply an increase of 0.25% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The CXM share’s 52-week high remains $26.50, putting it -66.98% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.12. The company has a valuation of $3.90B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 702.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

After registering a 0.25% upside in the last session, Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.48 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.94%, and 22.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.83%. Short interest in Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) saw shorts transact 3.04 million shares and set a 5.96 days time to cover.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $114 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.51 million.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sprinklr Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Sprinklr Inc. insiders hold 4.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.28% of the shares at 69.56% float percentage. In total, 66.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Battery Management Corp. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 45.2 million shares (or 45.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $791.01 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ICONIQ Capital, LLC with 25.53 million shares, or about 25.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $446.81 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund holds roughly 1.13 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.88 million, or 0.90% of the shares, all valued at about 17.08 million.