Is China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply an increase of 2.31% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CLEU share’s 52-week high remains $9.82, putting it -638.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $16.07M, with average of 321.13K shares over the past 3 months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

After registering a 2.31% upside in the last session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5200 this Friday, 12/31/21, jumping 2.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.31%, and -26.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.54%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders hold 27.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.04% of the shares at 2.83% float percentage. In total, 2.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blueshift Asset Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 45907.0 shares (or 0.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 44768.0 shares, or about 0.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.14 million.